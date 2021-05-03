Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Update

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in Stem by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 40,821 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Stem, Inc provides energy storage solutions and software to businesses for managing energy costs. It offers Athena, a software that uses big data and machine learning to optimize the timing of energy use with lightning speed and surgical precision. The company also provides customer-friendly subscription model, such as automated savings, risk protection, sustainable innovation, and solar energy storage solutions.

