Step Finance (STEP) One Day Volume Tops $8.16 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.95 or 0.00011827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $27.80 million and $8.16 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

