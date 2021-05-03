Stephens Begins Coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 113,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

