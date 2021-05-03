STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 145.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $211.02 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

