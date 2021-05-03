Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.98. 154,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.