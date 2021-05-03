stETH Price Reaches $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

