Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.61

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 1799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

