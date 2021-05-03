Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $665,898.38

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $665,898.38 and approximately $439.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.51 or 1.00427454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $825.76 or 0.01402479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00571049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.00355489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00214884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

