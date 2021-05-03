STK (STK) Price Tops $0.0061

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. STK has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $41,079.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 coins. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

