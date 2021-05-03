STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after buying an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

