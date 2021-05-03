Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 3rd (AMZN, ARE, ATR, FSLR, GNCA, KDP, MCD, MSA, NOW, ORLY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 3rd:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.