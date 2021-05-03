STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $153,725.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.20 or 0.05366175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.18 or 0.01738827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.81 or 0.00477848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.06 or 0.00715664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.00600915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00084374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.72 or 0.00429885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004266 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

