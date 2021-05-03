Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Strategic Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Strategic Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $76.96. 227,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.