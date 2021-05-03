Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.