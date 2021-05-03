Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $225.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

