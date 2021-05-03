Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

ORCL stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

