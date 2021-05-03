Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

