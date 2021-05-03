Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

