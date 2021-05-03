Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $196.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

