Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $153.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

