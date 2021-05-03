Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

