Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

