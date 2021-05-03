Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on A. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.