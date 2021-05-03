Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

