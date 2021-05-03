Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.