Stratus Properties (STRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $35.15 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

