Straumann’s (SAUHY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Straumann has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of Straumann stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. Straumann has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.