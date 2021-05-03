Strong Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Strong has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $126.18 or 0.00214313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.