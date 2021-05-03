Strs Ohio Buys 1,945 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

