Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.