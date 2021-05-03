Strs Ohio Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

