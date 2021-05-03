Strs Ohio Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $162.37 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

