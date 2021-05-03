Strs Ohio Has $4.51 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.88 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.