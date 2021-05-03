Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

