Strs Ohio Sells 9,260 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

CTRE stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

