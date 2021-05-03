Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

