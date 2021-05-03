SUKU (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.70 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $74.70 million and $567,670.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

