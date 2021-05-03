Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.71

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.71 and last traded at $166.62, with a volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.