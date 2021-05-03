SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0035

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $186,543.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,183,686 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

