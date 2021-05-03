Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Shares of SUUIF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. Superior Plus has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of research firms have commented on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

