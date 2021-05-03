Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.23

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.13, with a volume of 45202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

