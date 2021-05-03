SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.76

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $657,128.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01172248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00729224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.73 or 1.00080368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,281,123 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

