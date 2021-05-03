SureRemit (RMT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,539.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $62,539.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

