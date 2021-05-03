Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,509. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.