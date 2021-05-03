SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $386.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

