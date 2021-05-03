SVB Leerink Comments on Baxter International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

