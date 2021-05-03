SVB Leerink Cuts AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $10.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVRO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. 7,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,373. The company has a market cap of $437.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

