SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

GILD opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

