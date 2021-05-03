SVB Leerink Weighs in on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

FATE opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.