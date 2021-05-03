Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVCBF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVCBF opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

